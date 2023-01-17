A U.S. Air Force Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicle assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, is used by defenders at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 17, 2023. M-ATVs are often utilized by Security Forces during night patrols for their safety features and ability to overcome rough terrain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devan Halstead)

This work, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Night Patrol [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Devan Halstead