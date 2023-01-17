Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Night Patrol

    386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Night Patrol

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    01.17.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Devan Halstead 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicle assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, is used by defenders at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 17, 2023. M-ATVs are often utilized by Security Forces during night patrols for their safety features and ability to overcome rough terrain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devan Halstead)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2023
    Date Posted: 01.18.2023 08:31
    Photo ID: 7591835
    VIRIN: 230117-F-DG885-1002
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 5.17 MB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Night Patrol [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Devan Halstead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

