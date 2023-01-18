Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LRC Benelux lead transportation specialist seeks sharp curves, steep drops, loop-the-loops [Image 2 of 2]

    LRC Benelux lead transportation specialist seeks sharp curves, steep drops, loop-the-loops

    BRUNSSUM, NETHERLANDS

    01.18.2023

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Roger Keesmekers, the Logistics Readiness Center Benelux Brunssum lead transportation specialist, assists a Soldier with his transportation needs at his office, Jan. 17. Keesmekers has been working at the Brunssum transportation office for 12 years, six of which as the lead. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2023
    Date Posted: 01.18.2023 02:51
    Photo ID: 7591661
    VIRIN: 230118-A-SM279-256
    Resolution: 3778x2572
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: BRUNSSUM, NL 
    Hometown: ELSLOO, NL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRC Benelux lead transportation specialist seeks sharp curves, steep drops, loop-the-loops [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LRC Benelux lead transportation specialist seeks sharp curves, steep drops, loop-the-loops
    LRC Benelux lead transportation specialist seeks sharp curves, steep drops, loop-the-loops

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    LRC Benelux lead transportation specialist seeks sharp curves, steep drops, loop-the-loops

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    MeetYourArmy
    StrongerTogether
    WhyWeServe
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT