Roger Keesmekers poses for a photo in front of a roller coaster at Efteling Amusement Park in Kaatsheuvel, Netherlands, with one of the handball teams he coached. The Logistics Readiness Center Benelux Brunssum lead transportation specialist said roller coasters are one of his favorite things, followed close by the sport of handball. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2023 02:51
|Photo ID:
|7591660
|VIRIN:
|230118-A-SM279-172
|Resolution:
|4806x3184
|Size:
|2.48 MB
|Location:
|BRUNSSUM, NL
|Hometown:
|ELSLOO, NL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LRC Benelux lead transportation specialist seeks sharp curves, steep drops, loop-the-loops [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LRC Benelux lead transportation specialist seeks sharp curves, steep drops, loop-the-loops
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT