Command Sgt. Maj. David A. Rio, left, senior enlisted leader of U.S. Army Garrison Japan, participates in a "Kadomatsu" decoration event with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members at Camp Zama, Japan, Dec. 8, 2022. Rio recently reflected on his time in Japan after about a month in the position. (Photo Credit: Sean Kimmons)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.08.2022 Date Posted: 01.18.2023 00:48 Photo ID: 7591611 VIRIN: 221208-A-VY538-807 Resolution: 3000x2156 Size: 4.92 MB Location: JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSM Rio ready for new challenge at USAG Japan [Image 3 of 3], by Sean Kimmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.