Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CSM Rio ready for new challenge at USAG Japan [Image 1 of 3]

    CSM Rio ready for new challenge at USAG Japan

    JAPAN

    12.02.2022

    Photo by Momoko Shindo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Command Sgt. Maj. David A. Rio and his wife, Joanna, and their two children, Owen and Evelyn, pose for a photograph during a reception following his change-of-responsibility ceremony Dec. 2, 2022, at Camp Zama, Japan. Rio, senior enlisted leader of U.S. Army Garrison Japan, recently reflected on his time in Japan after about a month in the position. (Photo Credit: Momoko Shindo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2022
    Date Posted: 01.18.2023 00:48
    Photo ID: 7591609
    VIRIN: 221202-A-WO296-705
    Resolution: 1772x1450
    Size: 801.25 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSM Rio ready for new challenge at USAG Japan [Image 3 of 3], by Momoko Shindo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CSM Rio ready for new challenge at USAG Japan
    CSM Rio ready for new challenge at USAG Japan
    CSM Rio ready for new challenge at USAG Japan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CSM Rio ready for new challenge at USAG Japan

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JAPAN
    USAG JAPAN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT