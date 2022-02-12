Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CSM Rio ready for new challenge at USAG Japan [Image 2 of 3]

    CSM Rio ready for new challenge at USAG Japan

    JAPAN

    12.02.2022

    Photo by Momoko Shindo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Command Sgt. Maj. David A. Rio, right, shakes hands with attendees during a reception following his change-of-responsibility ceremony at Camp Zama, Japan, Dec. 2, 2022. Rio, senior enlisted leader of U.S. Army Garrison Japan, recently reflected on his time in Japan after about a month in the position. (Photo Credit: Momoko Shindo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2022
    Date Posted: 01.18.2023 00:48
    Photo ID: 7591610
    VIRIN: 221202-A-WO296-757
    Resolution: 1830x1356
    Size: 727.48 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSM Rio ready for new challenge at USAG Japan [Image 3 of 3], by Momoko Shindo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CSM Rio ready for new challenge at USAG Japan
    CSM Rio ready for new challenge at USAG Japan
    CSM Rio ready for new challenge at USAG Japan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CSM Rio ready for new challenge at USAG Japan

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JAPAN
    USAG JAPAN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT