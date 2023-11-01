Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of Misawa: SrA Margie Taylor [Image 2 of 2]

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.11.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Margie Taylor, 35th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) military working dog (MWD) handler, and Bella, 35th SFS MWD, pose for a photo at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 11, 2023. MWDs are trained to work alongside their handlers, helping protect and defend installations by taking down uncooperative assailants and detecting explosives as well as controlled substances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

