Faces of Misawa: SrA Margie Taylor

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Margie Taylor, 35th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) military working dog (MWD) handler, and Bella, 35th SFS MWD, pose for a photo at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 11, 2023. MWDs are trained to work alongside their handlers, helping protect and defend installations by taking down uncooperative assailants and detecting explosives as well as controlled substances. (U.S. Air Force illustration by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

Date Taken: 01.11.2023 Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP