U.S. Air Force 9th Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen unblock a culvert Jan. 12, 2022, at Beale Air Force Base, Calif. The base is home to the endangered vernal pool fairy shrimp and tadpole shrimp, and to keep them safe, Airmen had to unblock the culvert that prevents sediment from flowing into these vernal pools. A culvert serves to channel water from under roads. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Juliana Londono)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2022 Date Posted: 01.17.2023 16:50 Photo ID: 7591329 VIRIN: 230112-F-QO967-1102 Resolution: 8575x5273 Size: 4.62 MB Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Saving the shrimp! [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Juliana Londono, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.