    Saving the shrimp! [Image 4 of 4]

    Saving the shrimp!

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Juliana Londono 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 9th Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen unblock a culvert Jan. 12, 2022, at Beale Air Force Base, Calif. The base is home to the endangered vernal pool fairy shrimp and tadpole shrimp, and to keep them safe, Airmen had to unblock the culvert that prevents sediment from flowing into these vernal pools. A culvert serves to channel water from under roads. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Juliana Londono)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2022
    Date Posted: 01.17.2023 16:50
    Photo ID: 7591329
    VIRIN: 230112-F-QO967-1102
    Resolution: 8575x5273
    Size: 4.62 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    This work, Saving the shrimp! [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Juliana Londono, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    9CES #reccetown #endangeredspecies #naturalresourcesteam

