    Saving the shrimp! [Image 3 of 4]

    Saving the shrimp!

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Juliana Londono 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    A field is covered with hay Jan. 12, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, Calif. The hay was placed to keep sediment from entering the culvert, which serves to channel water from under roads. This culvert was blocked due to flooding, posing a risk for sediment flowing into the vernal pools where the endangered shrimp found on base live. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Juliana Londono)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2022
    Date Posted: 01.17.2023 16:49
    Photo ID: 7591328
    VIRIN: 230112-F-QO967-1145
    Resolution: 9157x5589
    Size: 7.83 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Saving the shrimp! [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Juliana Londono, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #9CES #reccetown #endangeredspecies #naturalresourcesteam

