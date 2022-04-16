Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Juliana Londono 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Terrell Phillips, 9th Civil Engineer Squadron pavement and heavy equipment supervisor, shovels dirt to clear a culvert Jan. 12, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, Calif. 9th CES Airmen had to unblock a culvert that became blocked due to flooding to prevent sediment flowing down the stream to where the vernal pools are. A culvert serves to channel water from under roads. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Juliana Londono)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Saving the shrimp! [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Juliana Londono, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #9CES #reccetown #endangeredspecies #naturalresourcesteam

