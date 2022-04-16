U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Terrell Phillips, 9th Civil Engineer Squadron pavement and heavy equipment supervisor, shovels dirt to clear a culvert Jan. 12, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, Calif. 9th CES Airmen had to unblock a culvert that became blocked due to flooding to prevent sediment flowing down the stream to where the vernal pools are. A culvert serves to channel water from under roads. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Juliana Londono)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2023 16:50
|Photo ID:
|7591327
|VIRIN:
|230112-F-QO967-1131
|Resolution:
|8883x5529
|Size:
|3.64 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Saving the shrimp! [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Juliana Londono, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
