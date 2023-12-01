JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Jan. 12, 2023) - Lt. Amber Duncan, a Naval Hospital Jacksonville pharmacist, confirms medications in the pharmacy’s automated dispensing machine. Duncan, a native of Florence, Alabama, holds a doctor of pharmacy from Butler University and says, “Pharmacist, in addition to ensuring safe medication dispensing, are the most accessible medical professionals in the field.” January 12 is National Pharmacists Day, which recognizes pharmacists’ contributions to health care and medication management. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2023 Date Posted: 01.17.2023 15:14 Photo ID: 7591208 VIRIN: 230112-N-QA097-023 Resolution: 2016x1512 Size: 743.93 KB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Pharmacy [Image 2 of 2], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.