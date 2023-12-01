Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Pharmacy [Image 2 of 2]

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Pharmacy

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2023

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Jan. 12, 2023) - Lt. Amber Duncan, a Naval Hospital Jacksonville pharmacist, confirms medications in the pharmacy’s automated dispensing machine. Duncan, a native of Florence, Alabama, holds a doctor of pharmacy from Butler University and says, “Pharmacist, in addition to ensuring safe medication dispensing, are the most accessible medical professionals in the field.” January 12 is National Pharmacists Day, which recognizes pharmacists’ contributions to health care and medication management. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

    This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Pharmacy [Image 2 of 2], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Pharmacy

    medications
    Pharmacy
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    dispensing

