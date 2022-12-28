JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Dec. 28, 2023) - Jim Carrillo, a medical support assistant at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Ear, Nose and Throat clinic, schedules a patient for surgery. Carrillo, a native of San Diego, California, says, “My role is to coordinate surgeries and services, to ensure the proper care for all of our patients.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2023 15:14
|Photo ID:
|7591206
|VIRIN:
|221228-N-QA097-024
|Resolution:
|1284x1674
|Size:
|377.64 KB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic [Image 2 of 2], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT