    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic [Image 1 of 2]

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2022

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Dec. 28, 2023) - Jim Carrillo, a medical support assistant at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Ear, Nose and Throat clinic, schedules a patient for surgery. Carrillo, a native of San Diego, California, says, “My role is to coordinate surgeries and services, to ensure the proper care for all of our patients.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

    This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic [Image 2 of 2], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

