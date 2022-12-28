JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Dec. 28, 2023) - Jim Carrillo, a medical support assistant at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Ear, Nose and Throat clinic, schedules a patient for surgery. Carrillo, a native of San Diego, California, says, “My role is to coordinate surgeries and services, to ensure the proper care for all of our patients.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.28.2022 Date Posted: 01.17.2023 15:14 Photo ID: 7591206 VIRIN: 221228-N-QA097-024 Resolution: 1284x1674 Size: 377.64 KB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic [Image 2 of 2], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.