Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dean Bumpus: Tracking Ocean Currents [Image 3 of 3]

    Dean Bumpus: Tracking Ocean Currents

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MS, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Clayton Boyd 

    Command, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography

    Dean Bumpus (1912-2002) is in the foreground in this photo taken during Atlantis’s 1948 cruise to the Mediterranean. Bumpus was an oceanographer with the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution whose career accomplishments range from marine life surveys to complex data collection till in use today. (Photo courtesy of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2022
    Date Posted: 01.17.2023 11:52
    Photo ID: 7590903
    VIRIN: 221209-N-XX000-008
    Resolution: 2292x2312
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MS, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dean Bumpus: Tracking Ocean Currents [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Clayton Boyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dean Bumpus:Tracking Ocean Currents
    Dean Bumpus: Tracking Ocean Currents
    Dean Bumpus: Tracking Ocean Currents

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Woods Hole
    Navy
    Hydrography
    WHOI
    Naval Oceanography
    It Starts With Us

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT