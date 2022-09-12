Dean Bumpus: Tracking Ocean Currents

Dean Bumpus (1912-2002) is in the foreground in this photo taken during Atlantis’s 1948 cruise to the Mediterranean. Bumpus was an oceanographer with the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution whose career accomplishments range from marine life surveys to complex data collection till in use today. (Photo courtesy of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution)

