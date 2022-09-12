More than 300,000 drift bottles with return-to-sender notes (right) were released by ships and planes along the U.S. East Coast at various “Point A’s.” About 10 percent were returned, providing Point B’s. Bump also deployed more than 75,000 seabed drifters, with a 19 percent return rate.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.09.2022 Date Posted: 01.17.2023 11:52 Photo ID: 7590902 VIRIN: 221209-N-XX000-011 Resolution: 450x599 Size: 84.22 KB Location: STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dean Bumpus: Tracking Ocean Currents [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Clayton Boyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.