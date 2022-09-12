Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dean Bumpus:Tracking Ocean Currents [Image 1 of 3]

    Dean Bumpus:Tracking Ocean Currents

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MS, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Clayton Boyd 

    Command, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography

    Dean Bumpus (1912-2002) orchestrated a program from 1956 to 1972 to track surface and bottom currents in the western North Atlantic using drift bottles. More than 300,000 drift bottles with return-to-sender notes were released by ships and planes along the U.S. East Coast at various “Point A’s.” About 10 percent were returned, providing Point B’s. Bumpus also deployed more than 75,000 seabed drifters, with a 19 percent return rate. (Photo courtesy of Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2022
    Date Posted: 01.17.2023 11:52
    Photo ID: 7590901
    VIRIN: 221209-N-XX000-009
    Resolution: 2658x1058
    Size: 449.08 KB
    Location: STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MS, US 
    TAGS

    woods hole
    Navy
    Bumpus
    WHOI
    Naval Oceanography
    It Starts With Us

