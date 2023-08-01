Coast Guard repatriates 82 people to Cuba 

A good Samaritan notified Sector Miami watchstanders of a migrant vessel about 10 miles east of Sunny Isles, Florida, Jan. 8, 2023. The people were repatriated to Cuba on Jan. 16, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|01.08.2023
|01.16.2023 13:40
|7590289
|230108-G-G0107-1011
|1138x863
|592.9 KB
|FL, US
|34
|4
