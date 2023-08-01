Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard repatriates 82 people to Cuba [Image 3 of 3]

    FL, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A good Samaritan notified Sector Miami watchstanders of a migrant vessel about 10 miles east of Sunny Isles, Florida, Jan. 8, 2023. The people were repatriated to Cuba on Jan. 16, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2023
    Date Posted: 01.16.2023 13:40
    Location: FL, US
    sector key west
    cuba
    migrant interdiction
    HSTF-SE
    opsew
    OVS

