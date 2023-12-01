Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard repatriates 82 people to Cuba  [Image 1 of 3]

    Coast Guard repatriates 82 people to Cuba 

    FL, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel about 30 miles south of Islamorada, Florida, Jan 12, 2023. The people were repatriated to Cuba on Jan 16, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Station Islamorada's crew)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.16.2023 13:40
    Location: FL, US
    Coast Guard repatriates 82 people to Cuba 
    sector key west
    cuba
    migrant interdiction
    HSTF-SE
    opsew
    OVS

