A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel about 30 miles south of Islamorada, Florida, Jan 12, 2023. The people were repatriated to Cuba on Jan 16, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Station Islamorada's crew)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2023 13:40
|Photo ID:
|7590287
|VIRIN:
|230112-G-G0107-1000
|Resolution:
|585x270
|Size:
|83.69 KB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|53
|Downloads:
|4
This work, Coast Guard repatriates 82 people to Cuba [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
