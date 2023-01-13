230113-N-YT061-1107 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Jan. 13, 2023) Damage Controlman 2nd Class Austin Sagun, from Phillipsburg, New Jersey, checks oxygen levels of a self contained breathing apparatus aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Jan. 13, 2023. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Giovannie Otero-Santiago)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2023 Date Posted: 01.16.2023 12:30 Photo ID: 7590270 VIRIN: 230113-N-YT061-1108 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 941.6 KB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port aboard Naval Station Norfolk. [Image 6 of 6], by SN Giovannie Otero-santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.