Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port aboard Naval Station Norfolk.

230113-N-XR893-1077 NORFOLK, Va. (Jan. 13, 2023) Capt. Gavin Duff, center, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Capt. Thomas Uhl, Truman’s executive officer, and Sailors cut a cake during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration on the mess decks of Truman’s berthing barge (APL 68), Jan. 13, 2023. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port onboard Norfolk Naval Shipyard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Suarez)

