    UNITED STATES

    01.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Suarez 

    USS Harry S Truman

    230113-N-XR893-1077 NORFOLK, Va. (Jan. 13, 2023) Capt. Gavin Duff, center, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Capt. Thomas Uhl, Truman’s executive officer, and Sailors cut a cake during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration on the mess decks of Truman’s berthing barge (APL 68), Jan. 13, 2023. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port onboard Norfolk Naval Shipyard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Suarez)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2023
    Date Posted: 01.16.2023 12:30
    This work, Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port aboard Naval Station Norfolk. [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Christopher Suarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailor
    USN
    Forged by the Sea

