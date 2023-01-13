Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port aboard Naval Station Norfolk.

230113-N-JR318-1016 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Jan. 13, 2023) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuel) 2nd Class Detrich Meadows, from Jacksonville, Florida, transfers medical supplies aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Jan. 13, 2023. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port onboard Norfolk Naval Shipyard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hunter Day)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2023 12:30
|Photo ID:
|7590265
|VIRIN:
|230113-N-JR318-1016
|Resolution:
|3653x5480
|Size:
|982.97 KB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
