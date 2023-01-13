Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Combined Operations [Image 7 of 9]

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Combined Operations

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Novalee Manzella 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230113-N-YD731-1109 ADRIATIC SEA (Jan. 13, 2023) Italian frigate Alpino (F594) demonstrates weapons capabilities, Jan. 13, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Novalee Manzella)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2023
    Date Posted: 01.15.2023 10:46
    Photo ID: 7589748
    VIRIN: 230113-N-YD731-1109
    Resolution: 5194x3710
    Size: 983.7 KB
    Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Combined Operations [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Novalee Manzella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    6th Fleet
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Deployment
    CSG10
    GHWBCSG
    GHWB

