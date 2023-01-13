USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Combined Operations

230113-N-YD731-1109 ADRIATIC SEA (Jan. 13, 2023) Italian frigate Alpino (F594) demonstrates weapons capabilities, Jan. 13, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Novalee Manzella)

