USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Combined Operations

230113-N-MW880-1012 ADRIATIC SEA (Jan. 13, 2023) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) sails alongside the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) in the Adriatic Sea, Jan. 13, 2023. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Samuel Wagner)

