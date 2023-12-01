Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Combined Operations [Image 3 of 9]

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Combined Operations

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Samuel Wagner 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230113-N-MW880-1084 ADRIATIC SEA (Jan. 13, 2023) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) sails alongside the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) while an F/A-18 Super Hornet aircraft, assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, takes off in the Adriatic Sea, Jan. 13, 2023. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Samuel Wagner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.15.2023 10:46
    Photo ID: 7589742
    VIRIN: 230113-N-MW880-1084
    Resolution: 5099x3399
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    6th Fleet
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Deployment
    CSG10
    GHWBCSG
    GHWB

