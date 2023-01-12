Sgt. 1st Class Yanira F. Ferreira promotion, ASG-KU

Command Sgt. Maj. Leon Black III, senior enlisted advisor, Area Support Group – Kuwait, presents a framed copy of the noncommissioned officers creed to Sgt. 1st Class Yanira F. Ferreira’s noncommissioned officer’s creed during her promotion ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Jan. 12, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2023 09:58
|Photo ID:
|7589489
|VIRIN:
|230112-D-VN697-188
|Resolution:
|2100x2600
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
