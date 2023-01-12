Capt. Cortland D. Perkins, commander, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Area Support Group – Kuwait, says a few words before promoting Staff Sgt. Yanira F. Ferreira, supply sergeant, ASG-KU, during a ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Jan. 12, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2023 09:58
|Photo ID:
|7589487
|VIRIN:
|230112-D-VN697-020
|Resolution:
|4751x3533
|Size:
|3.52 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt. 1st Class Yanira F. Ferreira promotion, ASG-KU [Image 3 of 3], by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
