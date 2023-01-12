Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. 1st Class Yanira F. Ferreira promotion, ASG-KU [Image 2 of 3]

    Sgt. 1st Class Yanira F. Ferreira promotion, ASG-KU

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    12.01.2023

    Photo by Claudia LaMantia 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    Command Sgt. Maj. Leon Black III, senior enlisted advisor, Area Support Group – Kuwait, reaffirms Sgt. 1st Class Yanira F. Ferreira’s noncommissioned officer’s creed during her promotion ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Jan. 12, 2023.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2023
    Date Posted: 01.14.2023 09:58
    Photo ID: 7589488
    VIRIN: 230112-D-VN697-103
    Resolution: 3017x1733
    Size: 964.9 KB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. 1st Class Yanira F. Ferreira promotion, ASG-KU [Image 3 of 3], by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Central
    Area Support Group – Kuwait
    ARCENT
    ASG-KU
    Strong Sergeant
    Sgt. 1st Class promotion

