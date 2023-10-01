Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d MLR JTAC Training [Image 5 of 9]

    3d MLR JTAC Training

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Patrick King 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Alexander Rodriguez, a Chicago native, and joint fires observer with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division scans the training area during a Joint Terminal Attack Controller training event at Pōhakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Jan. 10, 2023. 3d MLR partnered with Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron Three Seven MH-60R Seahawks to increase joint-lethality and JTAC proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick King)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.13.2023 23:51
    Photo ID: 7589290
    VIRIN: 230110-M-JH495-1003
    Resolution: 6720x3780
    Size: 12.03 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d MLR JTAC Training [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Patrick King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JTAC
    Navy
    Marines
    Training
    PTA
    Force Design 2030

