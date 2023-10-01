3d MLR JTAC Training

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Raymond Alcala, a Joint Terminal Attack Controller with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division analyzes the training area during a Joint Terminal Attack Controller training event at Pōhakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Jan. 10, 2023. 3d MLR partnered with Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron Three Seven MH-60R Seahawks to increase joint-lethality and JTAC proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick King)

