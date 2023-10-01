3d MLR JTAC Training

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Owen Bellows, a Yucca Valley, California native, and Joint Terminal Attack Controller with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment operates an Android Team Awareness Kit tablet during a JTAC training event at Pōhakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Jan. 10, 2023. 3d MLR partnered with Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron Three Seven MH-60R Seahawks to increase joint-lethality and JTAC proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick King)

