The crew of the CMA CGA Samson, a 1,099-foot container ship, prepares to assist in the medevac of a 34-year-old crew member who sustained a severe lower leg injury near Galveston, Texas, Jan. 13, 2023. A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hoisted the man and transported him to the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy, Air Station Houston)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2023 17:55
|Photo ID:
|7589214
|VIRIN:
|230113-G-G0108-1004
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|4.49 MB
|Location:
|GALVESTON, TX, US
This work, Coast Guard medevacs injured crewman from container ship near Galveston, Texas [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
