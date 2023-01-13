Coast Guard medevacs injured crewman from container ship near Galveston, Texas

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew prepares to medevac a 34-year-old crew member aboard the CMA CGA Samson, a 1,099-foot container ship, who sustained a severe lower leg injury near Galveston, Texas, Jan. 13, 2023. The helicopter crew hoisted the man and transported him to the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy, Air Station Houston)

