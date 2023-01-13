Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard medevacs injured crewman from container ship near Galveston, Texas [Image 1 of 4]

    Coast Guard medevacs injured crewman from container ship near Galveston, Texas

    GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    The crew of the CMA CGA Samson, a 1,099-foot container ship, prepares to assist in the medevac of a 34-year-old crew member who sustained a severe lower leg injury near Galveston, Texas, Jan. 13, 2023. A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hoisted the man and transported him to the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy, Air Station Houston)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2023
    Date Posted: 01.13.2023 17:55
    Photo ID: 7589211
    VIRIN: 230113-G-G0108-1003
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 6.38 MB
    Location: GALVESTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs injured crewman from container ship near Galveston, Texas [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard medevacs injured crewman from container ship near Galveston, Texas
    Coast Guard medevacs injured crewman from container ship near Galveston, Texas
    Coast Guard medevacs injured crewman from container ship near Galveston, Texas
    Coast Guard medevacs injured crewman from container ship near Galveston, Texas

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medevac
    USCG
    Air Station Houston
    Texas

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT