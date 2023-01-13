Coast Guard medevacs injured crewman from container ship near Galveston, Texas

The crew of the CMA CGA Samson, a 1,099-foot container ship, prepares to assist in the medevac of a 34-year-old crew member who sustained a severe lower leg injury near Galveston, Texas, Jan. 13, 2023. A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hoisted the man and transported him to the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy, Air Station Houston)

Date Taken: 01.13.2023