Lima Company Rappel Tower

Recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, tackle the rappel tower at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 9, 2023.
The 47-foot-tall rappel tower helps recruits overcome their fear of heights and to trust their gear.
(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Vincent Needham)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2023 13:15
|Photo ID:
|7588668
|VIRIN:
|230109-M-XY116-1930
|Resolution:
|3535x2525
|Size:
|6.16 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
