Lima Company Rappel Tower

Recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, tackle the rappel tower at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 9, 2023.



The 47-foot-tall rappel tower helps recruits overcome their fear of heights and to trust their gear.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Vincent Needham)

