    Lima Company Rappel Tower [Image 5 of 6]

    Lima Company Rappel Tower

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Vincent Needham 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, tackle the rappel tower at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 9, 2023.

    The 47-foot-tall rappel tower helps recruits overcome their fear of heights and to trust their gear.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Vincent Needham)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2023
    Date Posted: 01.13.2023 13:15
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
