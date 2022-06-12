Dog photobombs grip-and-grin

From left, Katie Oberman, Army Family member and Eagle Scout candidate; Patrick Rothbauer, deputy garrison commander at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria - Hohenfels; and Sgt. 1st Class Jared Oberman, Katie's father; watch as the Oberman's dog Flash interrupts a photo shoot Dec. 6,2022 at Camp Limburg at Joint Multinational Readiness Center at Hohenfels, Germany. Rothbauer was looking over Katie Oberman's Eagle Scout service project, the addition of agility obstacles to the local dog park. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs)

