    Sniffing out new obstacles [Image 1 of 3]

    Sniffing out new obstacles

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    12.06.2022

    Photo by Bryan Gatchell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    Flash, the Family dog of the Obermans, sniffs out an agility obstacle at the Camp Limburg dog park at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center at Hohenfels, Germany. Katie Oberman, an Army Family member and candidate for Eagle Scout, coordinated the placement of the obstacles at the U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria neighborhood. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sniffing out new obstacles [Image 3 of 3], by Bryan Gatchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

