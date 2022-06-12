Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New obstacles at Camp Limburg dog park

    New obstacles at Camp Limburg dog park

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    12.06.2022

    Photo by Bryan Gatchell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    Katie Oberman, an Army Family member and candidate for Eagle Scout, shakes hands with Patrick Rothbauer, deputy garrison manager for U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria - Hohenfels, Dec. 6, 2022 at the Camp Limburg neighborhood at Joint Multinational Readiness Center at Hohenfels, Germany. Oberman's Eagle Scout community service project was to add agility obstacles to the dog park to enhance quality of life for community members at the garrison. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs)

    This work, New obstacles at Camp Limburg dog park [Image 3 of 3], by Bryan Gatchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

