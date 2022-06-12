New obstacles at Camp Limburg dog park

Katie Oberman, an Army Family member and candidate for Eagle Scout, shakes hands with Patrick Rothbauer, deputy garrison manager for U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria - Hohenfels, Dec. 6, 2022 at the Camp Limburg neighborhood at Joint Multinational Readiness Center at Hohenfels, Germany. Oberman's Eagle Scout community service project was to add agility obstacles to the dog park to enhance quality of life for community members at the garrison. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs)

