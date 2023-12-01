Sailor Stands A Navigation Watch

230112-N-XK462-1017 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 12, 2023) U.S. Navy Quartermaster 2nd Class Sebastian Nelson, from Miami, stands watch in the pilothouse of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hannah Kantner)

