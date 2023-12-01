Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailor Stands A Navigation Watch [Image 2 of 2]

    Sailor Stands A Navigation Watch

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hannah Kantner 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230112-N-XK462-1017 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 12, 2023) U.S. Navy Quartermaster 2nd Class Sebastian Nelson, from Miami, stands watch in the pilothouse of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hannah Kantner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.13.2023 04:53
    Photo ID: 7588191
    VIRIN: 230112-N-XK462-1017
    Resolution: 5082x3630
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor Stands A Navigation Watch [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nimitz Navigates Through the South China Sea
    Sailor Stands A Navigation Watch

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Nimitz Carrier Strike Group Operates in South China Sea

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Underway
    Flight Operations
    Pacific Ocean
    Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT