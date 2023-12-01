Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Navigates Through the South China Sea [Image 1 of 2]

    Nimitz Navigates Through the South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hannah Kantner 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230112-N-XK462-1038 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 12, 2023) The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) transits through the South China Sea. Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hannah Kantner)

    This work, Nimitz Navigates Through the South China Sea [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

