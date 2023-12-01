230112-N-XK462-1038 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 12, 2023) The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) transits through the South China Sea. Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hannah Kantner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2023 Date Posted: 01.13.2023 04:53 Photo ID: 7588190 VIRIN: 230112-N-XK462-1038 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.64 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 16 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nimitz Navigates Through the South China Sea [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.