Tech. Sgt. David Harbaugh, 8th Fighter Wing occupational safety manager, leads a safety briefing on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 12, 2023. Harbaugh was recently selected to attend Officer Training School followed by Remotely Piloted Aircraft training at Randolph Air Force Base, Texas (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat).
This work, Fight Tonight Spotlight| 8th Fighter Wing safety office: Tech. Sgt. David Harbaugh [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fight Tonight Spotlight| 8th Fighter Wing safety office: Tech. Sgt. David Harbaugh
