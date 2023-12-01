Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fight Tonight Spotlight| 8th Fighter Wing safety office: Tech. Sgt. David Harbaugh [Image 2 of 2]

    Fight Tonight Spotlight| 8th Fighter Wing safety office: Tech. Sgt. David Harbaugh

    26, SOUTH KOREA

    01.12.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. David Harbaugh, 8th Fighter Wing occupational safety manager, leads a safety briefing on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 12, 2023. Harbaugh was recently selected to attend Officer Training School followed by Remotely Piloted Aircraft training at Randolph Air Force Base, Texas (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.13.2023 02:04
    Photo ID: 7588112
    VIRIN: 230112-F-YO204-2038
    Resolution: 5184x3460
    Size: 15.98 MB
    Location: 26, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fight Tonight Spotlight| 8th Fighter Wing safety office: Tech. Sgt. David Harbaugh [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fight Tonight Spotlight| 8th Fighter Wing safety office: Tech. Sgt. David Harbaugh
    Fight Tonight Spotlight| 8th Fighter Wing safety office: Tech. Sgt. David Harbaugh

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fight Tonight Spotlight| 8th Fighter Wing safety office: Tech. Sgt. David Harbaugh

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    Safety
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    Officer Training School
    Fight Tonight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT