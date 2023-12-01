Tech. Sgt. David Harbaugh, 8th Fighter Wing occupational safety manager, answers a question during a safety briefing on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 12, 2023. Harbaugh served as a security forces defender at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont., before cross training into safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat).
Fight Tonight Spotlight| 8th Fighter Wing safety office: Tech. Sgt. David Harbaugh
