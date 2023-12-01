Fight Tonight Spotlight | 8th Fighter Wing safety office: Tech. Sgt. David Harbaugh

Safety is NO accident!



Tech. Sgt. David Harbaugh is one of the 8th Fighter Wing’s occupational safety managers. His duties range from advising commanders of potential risks, offering recommendations to mitigate or reduce those risks, advising policy, providing assurance and educating Airmen across the base.



“I would say the Air Force sometimes does things that come with certain risks, and we don’t look to remove that danger entirely, just manage it,” said Harbaugh. “Everything my team does is to safeguard Airmen, protect our resources and preserve the Wolf Pack’s combat readiness”



Harbaugh added that his favorite part about his job is that he gets to interact with a variety of different jobs across the base and gets to see firsthand how the different career fields support the bigger picture.



“Having worked alongside him [in security forces at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont.] in the past and now over the years in safety, I can say that he is an asset to the Air Force,” said Master Sgt. Johnathan Kitts, 8th FW occupational safety manager. “His ambitious pursuit of excellence, lively character and determined work ethic is a pleasure for anyone who gets to know and work with him.”



Harbaugh was recently selected for Officer Training School. He credits both his current and former units at Vance Air Force Base, Okla., for helping him get to where he is today.



“I’m very excited,” exclaimed Harbaugh. “It feels validating and rewarding because I feel like I have made the most of the opportunities given to me and the faith placed in me by my mentors.”



Congratulations, Tech. Sgt. Harbaugh, and we wish you the best of luck on the next step of your Air Force journey!

