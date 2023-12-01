Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USINDOPACOM Hosts Hawaii State Legislature [Image 6 of 7]

    USINDOPACOM Hosts Hawaii State Legislature

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Chris Thomas 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, Hawaii (Jan. 12, 2023) Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, hosts members of the Hawaii State Legislature as part of a tour of U.S Indo-Pacific Command. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Asia-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Thomas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 23:08
    Photo ID: 7588011
    VIRIN: 230112-N-FD567-1196
    Resolution: 4694x3353
    Size: 0 B
    Location: CAMP H.M. SMITH, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USINDOPACOM Hosts Hawaii State Legislature [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Chris Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USINDOPACOM Hosts Hawaii State Legislature
    USINDOPACOM Hosts Hawaii State Legislature
    USINDOPACOM Hosts Hawaii State Legislature
    USINDOPACOM Hosts Hawaii State Legislature
    USINDOPACOM Hosts Hawaii State Legislature
    USINDOPACOM Hosts Hawaii State Legislature
    USINDOPACOM Hosts Hawaii State Legislature

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT