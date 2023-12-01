CAMP H.M. SMITH, Hawaii (Jan. 12, 2023) Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, hosts members of the Hawaii State Legislature as part of a tour of U.S Indo-Pacific Command. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Asia-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Thomas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2023 Date Posted: 01.12.2023 23:08 Photo ID: 7588000 VIRIN: 230112-N-FD567-1193 Resolution: 4821x3208 Size: 0 B Location: CAMP H.M. SMITH, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USINDOPACOM Hosts Hawaii State Legislature [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Chris Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.