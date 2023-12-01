USINDOPACOM Hosts Hawaii State Legislature

CAMP H.M. SMITH, Hawaii (Jan. 12, 2023) Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, hosts members of the Hawaii State Legislature as part of a tour of U.S Indo-Pacific Command. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Asia-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony J. Rivera)

