    Fort Huachuca leaders support Sierra Vista [Image 5 of 5]

    Fort Huachuca leaders support Sierra Vista

    FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold 

    U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command

    Theresa Walsh, Kim Eubank and Chief Warrant Officer 5 Deshawn Bell, U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM), attend the reception for Sierra Vista's Mayor Clea McCaa II. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 20:55
    Photo ID: 7587922
    VIRIN: 230113-A-HT688-837
    Resolution: 4104x2736
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Huachuca leaders support Sierra Vista [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Kelvin Ringold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Community
    Fort Huachuca
    Sierra Vista
    NETCOM
    Mayor Clea McCaa II

