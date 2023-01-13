Theresa Walsh, Kim Eubank and Chief Warrant Officer 5 Deshawn Bell, U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM), attend the reception for Sierra Vista's Mayor Clea McCaa II. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2023 20:55
|Photo ID:
|7587922
|VIRIN:
|230113-A-HT688-837
|Resolution:
|4104x2736
|Size:
|1.98 MB
|Location:
|FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Huachuca leaders support Sierra Vista [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Kelvin Ringold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT