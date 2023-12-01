Fort Huachuca leaders support Sierra Vista

U.S. Army Fort Huachuca Chief of Staff, Col. Jarrod Moreland, Garrison Commander, Col. John Ives, Mayor Clea McCaa II, and Chief Warrant Officer 5 Deshawn Bell, U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM), attended Sierra Vista's reception for newly sworn-in Mayor McCaa II Jan. 12. Joined by community members and leaders, giving back to the community is an important part of NETCOM's and Fort Huachuca's mission. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold)
