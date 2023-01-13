Chief Warrant Officer 5 Deshawn Bell, U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM), congratulates Sierra Vista's new mayor Jan. 12. Joined by community members and leaders, the reception helped Fort Huachuca leaders support the community who continues to support them. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2023 20:55
|Photo ID:
|7587920
|VIRIN:
|230113-A-HT688-620
|Resolution:
|4104x2736
|Size:
|2.46 MB
|Location:
|FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Huachuca leaders support Sierra Vista [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Kelvin Ringold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT